South Street Seaport Museum to Present TYPE TONIGHT

Join the typographically-inclined at Bowne & Co. for an evening that celebrates a shared love of type, lettering, and the written word. The evening will begin with a casual social mixer, and follow with three presenters who will share works-in-progress and invite friendly, informal critique. Tickets are $10 and are available here.

This welcoming, inclusive event is open to anyone who loves type-designers, artists, and curious newcomers alike. Whether you're just starting out or already established, Type Tonight offers a space to connect, exchange ideas, and spark meaningful conversations. Sign up today and be part of the conversation! Advanced registration is encouraged for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Can't stay the full two hours? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine.

For a special holiday treat the December session will take place in the South Street Seaport Museum's 1868 A.A. Thomson & Co. first-floor exhibition gallery giving you a chance to check out a bit of the treasures from the printing history and graphic design collections on view in the Maritime City exhibition.

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers