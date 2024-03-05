South Street Seaport Museum to Present Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport Walking Tours This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Sinister Secrets of the Seaport, a 90-minute walking tour that takes participants on a winding journey to unravel the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Tours continue through March and April.

Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program, Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s. These dark tales, delivered in an entertaining and lighthearted manner, provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Arrive up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up. Tickets are $40 for adults, with discounts available for Seaport Museum members, seniors, students, and youth. Please note that the tour requires walking approximately one mile and some stops on this tour require walking up and down small flights of stairs. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly.

Tour Dates through April 2024:

Saturday, March 9, 2:30pm - 5pm

Sunday, March 10, 2:30pm - 5pm

Saturday, March 16, 2:30pm - 5pm

Sunday, March 17, 2:30pm - 5pm

Saturday, April 20, 2:30pm - 5pm

Saturday, April 27, 2:30pm - 5pm