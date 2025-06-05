South Street Seaport Museum to Present RED, WHITE & VIEWS: Fourth Of July Fireworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum will present Red, White & Views: Fourth of July Fireworks on Friday, July 4, 2025. This dazzling evening on the waterfront starts at 6:30 p.m. at Pier 16. Early bird tickets are now available for $75-$95; get them while they last!

Enjoy one of New York City's most iconic fireworks displays from a truly special vantage point. Set along the East River, the Museum's historic Pier 16 offers unparalleled front-row views of the 49th edition of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, which will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges stretching right in front of the Museum, from the bridge to Pier 6.

Bring your friends, family, and festive spirit for this backyard-style Independence Day celebration filled with excitement, color, and the thrill of fireworks lighting up the New York City skyline. There are two viewing areas to choose from at Pier 16-Red and Blue. Both areas promise great views and an incredible waterfront experience.

This is an all-ages experience you won't want to miss. Take advantage of early-bird tickets now and get ready to enjoy your glowing evening on Pier 16. Access to the pier will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the sky comes alive with fireworks from 9:25 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advanced registration is required. Details about timing and how to access the celebration will be emailed to ticket holders closer to the date of the event, once all security check points have been set by the NYPD. This event is rain or shine and all tickets are non-refundable. Tickets are limited, and space within the Red and Blue viewing areas is available on a first-come, first-served basis for respective ticket holders.

The Seaport Museum is also offering two unique opportunities to host your own private Fourth of July celebration on a historic ship!

Independence Day Pioneer Charter

Celebrate the Fourth of July in unforgettable style with a private charter aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer! Together with up to 36 of your friends and family, the deck of this historic ship will become your exclusive front-row seat to New York City's legendary Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display. With the skyline as your backdrop and fireworks lighting up the night, this experience promises an evening of magic. Don't miss this opportunity-inquire now to reserve your exclusive Independence Day charter! This charter fee starts at $8,000. Email charters@seany.org to learn more.

Make Wavertree Your Exclusive Party Destination

This Independence Day, make the 1885 tall ship Wavertree your exclusive event destination! Moored along the southern edge of Pier 16, this magnificent, three-masted vessel-listed on the National Register of Historic Places-offers a stunning waterfront setting and unbeatable views of the iconic Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display. Whether you're planning an epic gathering with hundreds of friends and family or an impressive corporate event, Wavertree sets the stage for a night to remember. From full bars to passed hors d'oeuvres, your vision can come to life aboard this historic tall ship. This rental fee starts at $30,000. Email events@seany.org to learn more.