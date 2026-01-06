South Street Seaport Museum to Present NEPTUNE'S FORTUNE Book Launch

The latest book by acclaimed author and journalist Julian Sancton hits shelves on January 27, 2026-and you're invited to its New York launch at the South Street Seaport Museum!

Sancton's new work, Neptune's Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire, tells the riveting true story of the San José, a legendary Spanish galleon that sank off the coast of Colombia carrying more than $1 billion in gold and silver. At the heart of the book is Roger Dooley's decades-long, obsessive quest to locate the wreck. Get your ticket today to hear Sancton share his research, behind-the-scenes stories, and a presentation featuring photos that illuminate his journey.

This work also explores the history of the Spanish colonies, naval warfare, diving and underwater exploration technology, Cuban-American relations, treasure hunting, and the ethical quandaries of excavating historic sites. In addition to learning more about his process, the program will include readings from the book and end with a moderated discussion with the award-winning author.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event provided by Scattered Books. Unable to join the event but want your own signed copy of the book? Contact Scattered Books for an order link to receive a mailed signed copy anywhere in the US.

About the Author

Julian Sancton is the New York Times bestselling author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth and a senior features editor at The Hollywood Reporter. His work has appeared in Vanity Fair, National Geographic, Esquire, The New Yorker, and GQ, among other publications. He has reported from every continent, including Antarctica, and lives in Larchmont, New York.

