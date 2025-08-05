South Street Seaport Museum to Present Music And Maritime: An After-Hours Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present Music and Maritime: An After-Hours Experience, August 21, from 5-7pm. Enhance your visit to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree with live music after-hours.

Stop by anytime between 5pm and 7pm for a free self-guided exploration of the historical ship while enjoying the breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights and a live performance by musician and songwriter Blair Lamb, who will fill the main deck with beautiful piano and vocals.

This special evening is perfect for a date night with your special someone, a memorable night with friends, or a solo visit to enjoy a taste of New York's maritime history.

Advanced registration is encouraged, and walkups will be accommodated as possible. Sparkling wine and seltzer will be available on the main deck while you enjoy the music throughout the evening. Tickets are free, but registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/wavertree-music