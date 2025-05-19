South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free June Family Activity Weekends

The first event will take place on June 7.
Inspired by the Seaport Museum's impressive collections of glass plate negatives, families who visit the Seaport Museum on weekends throughout June can learn about the history of photography and create cyanotype masterpieces using specially treated paper infused with light-sensitive chemicals.
To enrich your printing experience, visit the new exhibition Maritime City to see examples of historical and contemporary photography in New York City and the Seaport, as well as glass plate negatives in the Thomas W. Kennedy Photograph Collection and George P. Hall & Son Photograph Collection.
The activity will take place on the cobblestone street in front of 207 Water Street but may be moved indoors in the case of poor weather.
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday, June 7, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Sunday, June 8, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Saturday, June 14, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Sunday, June 15, 2025; 11am-4:45pm; Father's Day
Saturday, June 21, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Sunday, June 22, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Saturday, June 28, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
Sunday, June 29, 2025; 11am-4:45pm
