South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free June Family Activity Weekends

Inspired by the Seaport Museum's impressive collections of glass plate negatives, families who visit the Seaport Museum on weekends throughout June can learn about the history of photography and create cyanotype masterpieces using specially treated paper infused with light-sensitive chemicals.

To enrich your printing experience, visit the new exhibition Maritime City to see examples of historical and contemporary photography in New York City and the Seaport, as well as glass plate negatives in the Thomas W. Kennedy Photograph Collection and George P. Hall & Son Photograph Collection.

The activity will take place on the cobblestone street in front of 207 Water Street but may be moved indoors in the case of poor weather.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, June 7, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, June 8, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, June 14, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, June 15, 2025; 11am-4:45pm; Father's Day

Saturday, June 21, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, June 22, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, June 28, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, June 29, 2025; 11am-4:45pm