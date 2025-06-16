South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free July Family Activity Weekends: Build A Baggywrinkle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present free July Family Activity Weekends program on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 5 to 31, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm.

July 2025: Build a Baggywrinkle

Join the Seaport Museum for an all-ages activity where you get to learn about the common ships' tool known as a baggywrinkle--a soft covering used to protect sails from damage. You'll get to see a real example from one of the Seaport Museum's historic ships, and then learn how to make one!

Traditionally, baggywrinkle is made from unraveled ropes, but on weekends throughout July, you can come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and learn to make these important tools from scratch using colorful yarn.

This activity will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from July 5 through July 31. Access to Wavertree involves climbing a few stairs, walking up an angled gangway, and descending a few stairs onto the deck. The lower decks are accessible via stairs, while the upper deck requires navigating steep ladder-like stairs.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, July 5, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, July 6, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, July 12, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, July 13, 2025; 11am-4:45pm; Father's Day

Saturday, July 19, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, July 20, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, July 26, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, July 27, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends