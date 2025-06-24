South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Fresh Prints Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present the free Fresh Prints open house on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 211 Water Street at 6pm.

The event is free, advanced registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-print. Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience! This monthly open house features a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use. You'll get to see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.

Established in 1775, the original Bowne & Co., Inc. was one of New York's oldest printing firms. The Bowne & Co. that you can experience today at the Seaport Museum is an offshoot of the original and continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing.

Advanced registration is encouraged for this free open house but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special.

These popular workshops fill quickly, so claim your tickets today! If you don't see tickets for a specific date, that workshop has reached capacity.