South Street Seaport Museum to Present February Book Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly book club will continue on Monday, February 24, at 6:30pm. Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by our shared love of literature, history, and preservation. You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome!

In February, in honor of Black History Month, the Seaport Museum Book Club will read and discuss The New York Times best selling work Between the World and Me.

Throughout the book, author Ta-Nehisi Coates offers a powerful new framework for understanding how Americans have built an empire on the idea of "race," and explores how this falsehood damages us all but falls most heavily on the bodies of black women and men-bodies exploited through slavery and segregation, and, today, threatened, locked up, and murdered out of all proportion. In this beautifully woven personal narrative, Coates shares with his son-and readers-the story of his awakening to the truth about his place in the world through a series of revelatory experiences, from Howard University to Civil War battlefields, from the South Side of Chicago to Paris, from his childhood home to the living rooms of mothers whose children's lives were taken as American plunder.

Sign up to read and discuss this illumination of the past that bracingly confronts our present and offers a transcendent vision for a way forward. You don't have to read the full book to enjoy the book club, all are welcome.

Between the World and Me is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for this meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. ﻿The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub