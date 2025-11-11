South Street Seaport Museum to Present December Fresh Prints

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present a one-of-a-kind New York experience at Bowne & Co.! This monthly open house features a breadth of printing equipment that you are invited to use. Sign up here today to see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts of the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.

Established in 1775, the original Bowne & Co., Inc. was one of New York's oldest printing firms. The Bowne at the Seaport Museum is an offshoot of the original and continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing.

Preregistration is encouraged for this open house. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special.

These open houses are very popular and space fills quickly. If you don't see tickets available for a specific first-Thursday date, pre-registration for that date has reached capacity. You are welcome to try joining the event as a walkup but space is not guaranteed. Claim your tickets today!

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers