South Street Seaport Museum to Present Archaeology Of The Maritime City: Stories From The Depths

This October, the South Street Seaport Museum will present Archaeology of the Maritime City: Stories from the Depths, set for October 18, 2025 from 4:30-6:30PM at 213 Water Street. The event is free with museum admission.

The South Street Seaport is rich with archaeological heritage and the location of New York City's first large-scale excavations. Today, the Seaport Museum preserves many objects and artifacts in the collections and archives that were uncovered during archaeology excavations in the area, a selection of which are on view in Maritime City. For more information, visit here.

Naturally, the Seaport Museum is the perfect fit for this year's Professional Archaeologists of New York annual public program-celebrating the decades-long legacy of downtown archaeological discovery. Sign up today to hear from the archaeologists involved in these excavations, as they highlight the artifacts and discoveries that have helped recover the lost stories of New York's maritime history from the depths.

Presentations will include:

A Little Dutch Brick that Helped Sink a Ship-Joan H. Geismar, LLC

The City that Never Sloops: Updates on the World Trade Center Ship-Elizabeth D. Meade, AKRF

All in the Same Boat: Institutional Collaborations at the NYC Archaeological Repository-Kevin Wiley and Leah Mollin-Kling, NYC Archaeological Repository

Pickles of the Caribbean: New York Oysters in the Age of Sail-Chris Pickerell, Cornell University Cooperative Extension

Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A, with opportunities to hear directly from the experts. The evening will conclude with two short award ceremonies and a reception.The Seaport Museum closes at 5:00pm, so be sure to explore the full three-floor Maritime City exhibition-including archaeological highlights-before the program begins at 4:30pm. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.