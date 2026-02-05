South Street Seaport Museum to Host PRINTING NUEVA YORK Event

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a lively, moderated conversation with author Kelley Kreitz exploring the themes of her new book, Printing Nueva York, and the vibrant world of Spanish-language publishing in 19th century New York City.

Building on the Museum's celebration of the history of printing in New York-as seen in every visit to Bowne & Co.-this event will share how the city became a vital hub for writers and editors from across Latin America, offering press freedom and access to cutting-edge printing technology. To reserve tickets, visit here.

During the program, Kreitz will share how Spanish-language newspapers and magazines-created by US-based Latinx writers, editors, and their collaborators-used innovative storytelling and media strategies to advance anticolonial movements and democratic ideals. Attendees will gain insight into how these dynamic networks modeled principles of equality, collective action, and civic participation long before the digital age.

The conversation will also explore the research behind Printing Nueva York and Kreitz's work with projects including C19LatinoNYC.org, which maps New York City's 19th century Spanish-language press, andGBOF.pace.edu The Ground Beneath Our Feet: Countermapping Understudied Histories and Communities of NYC and the Hudson Valley. The evening will conclude with a Q&A session, followed by a reception and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Preregistration is encouraged to join the event at 12 Fulton Street. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.

About the Author

Kelley Kreitz is Professor of English at Pace University in New York City. Her research brings together Latinx studies, media studies, and US and Latin American literary studies and has appeared in American Literary History, Aztlán: A Journal of Chicano Studies, English Language Notes, and Revista de Estudios Hispánicos, among other journals. She leads the digital mapping project C19LatinoNYC.org and is the author of Printing Nueva York: Spanish-Language Print Culture, Media Change, and Democracy in the Late Nineteenth Century (NYU Press, 2026). She serves on the advisory board of the University of Houston's Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage Project.