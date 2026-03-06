South Street Seaport Museum to Host GOLD METALS AND GRIT Event in March 2026

Channel your inner champion and keep the Winter Olympics spirit alive at this lively afternoon exploring New York City's most competitive secrets. Join the South Street Seaport

Museum and Double or Nothing Media to explore the grit and glory of the city's athletic past, from high-stakes Winter traditions on the harbor to local legends and the early Games. The event takes place on March 29, 2026 at 3PM at 213 Water Street.

Before the games begin-and for the perfect close to Women's History Month-hear from two guest experts: renowned photojournalist Arlene Schulman, who spent years documenting the raw world of New York City boxing, and Gina Antoniello, Academic Director at New York University's Tisch Institute for Global Sport and a trailblazer in professional sports communications. They'll share compelling, firsthand stories about breaking gender barriers and shaping the landscape of the City's sports.

﻿Then, the game is on! Secrets and Lies Creator Christa Avampato and public historian Alexa Rast will face off in a high-stakes "one-up" battle, trading increasingly wild mini-stories from New York's sports history. All are true-except for one. Can you spot the masterful lie to win exclusive prizes?

They'll have plenty of light bites and drinks on hand that are included in your ticket. After all, what's a sporting event without a snack? Preregistration is encouraged for this event. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.