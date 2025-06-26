South Street Seaport Museum Unveils July Launch And Learn Sails

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present two Launch and Learn Sails for July, Currents of Conservation Sail on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 4pm, and Tides of Change Sail on Friday, July 18, at 7pm, aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer. Tickets are now available and range from $10 to $70. Advance reservations are recommended.

Currents of Conservation Sail | Sunday, July 13 | 4pm | $10-$50

Set sail on a special Launch and Learn with Noah S. Chesnin, Director of Policy and Outreach for the New York Seascape Program at the New York Aquarium. As we cruise through New York Harbor aboard Pioneer, Chesnin will share information about New York's maritime past and present, efforts to conserve local marine wildlife, and fascinating stories about research related to the nearby Hudson Canyon--a proposed National Marine Sanctuary.

Sign up today for this sail to hear about New York's rich maritime history and its connection to the present-day fight for ocean conservation.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 3pm

Check In Ends: 3:45pm

Board: 3:45pm

Depart: 4pm

Return: 6pm

Tides of Change Sail | Friday, July 18 | 7pm | $15-$70

Join this special sunset Launch and Learn experience, provided in partnership with FloodNet, with Hannah Eisler Burnett, Jamaica Bay Coastal Resilience Specialist and Extension Associate for New York Sea Grant. As the historic schooner Pioneer sails across New York Harbor, Burnett will dive into the growing issue of king tide flooding in New York City and explore potential solutions for building resilience in our coastal city-home to more than 520 miles of shoreline.

Claim your space today on this sail that explores the effects of sea level rise on everyday life.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 6pm

Check In Ends: 6:45pm

Board: 6:45pm

Depart: 7pm

Return: 9pm

More Upcoming Learn and Launch Sails Schedule

Sunday, August 10, 4pm: History on the Harbor Sail

Sunday, September 14, 4pm: Chantey Sing and Sail

