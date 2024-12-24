South Street Seaport Museum Unveils January Tour Schedule For Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport Walking Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the January tour schedule and the special January Indoor Presentation for the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Winter is a wonderful time to explore New York City, and the Seaport Museum is here to help you make the most of it!

Whether you're in the mood for a fully outdoor adventure or a mix of indoor comfort with a touch of outdoor exploration, the Museum is offering the popular Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tour in two formats this January: the classic 90-minute outdoor experience or a mostly indoor version with a touch of outdoor fun.

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

Ongoing | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Get your ticket today to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

January Schedule

Saturday, January 11, 2pm

Saturday, January 25, 2pm

Sunday, January 26, 2pm (indoors)

Indoor Option

Sign up today to join the Museum on Sunday, January 26, at 2pm for a special Winter adaptation of the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Inside the Museum program space at 207 Water Street we will have a presentation with photographs of the stops that are part of the outdoor tour and historical images that share the scandalous tales. To cap the program, we will walk around the block to learn about the Fulton Fish Market, Peck Slip, and Museum sites.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."