South Street Seaport Museum Unveils Its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Give the gift of Seaport Museum experiences this holiday season. From hands-on workshops to unforgettable sails, there's something for everyone on your list.

Sails aboard the 1885 Schooner Pioneer | seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Daytime Sails, Saturday and Sunday

Sunset Sails, Thursday-Saturday

Private Charters, You Pick the Date

Give the gift of adventure aboard the South Street Seaport Museum's one-of-a-kind National Register-listed schooner! Perfect for history buffs, maritime and sailing enthusiasts, romantics, or anyone who loves the water, a sail on Pioneer is an unforgettable way to experience New York City. Your giftee will be invited to help the crew raise the sails or they can simply sit back and relax on deck while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, and city skyline. For an extra-special touch, your guest can pack a snack, meal, and bring along their favorite beverages-including a bottle of wine!-to enjoy al fresco as the ship glides across the harbor.

You can gift tickets for a thrilling two-hour Daytime Sail! With an experienced crew at the helm, your guest will watch in awe as the sails unfurl and the ship glides effortlessly across the sparkling waters.

Your giftee can experience the ultimate evening on the water with the stunning two-hour Sunset Sail. As the sun begins to dip below the horizon, guests step aboard the beautifully restored historic schooner and watch in awe as the city that never sleeps comes alive with a mesmerizing display of color and light.

Looking to make your gift truly one of a kind? Book Pioneer for a Private Charter and get the whole ship reserved just for your group at a time and date that is perfect for you.

The Pioneer sailing season runs from May through October, but you can reserve tickets or book a private charter now to give the promise of adventure all year long.

Bowne & Co. Stationers | seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

Fresh Prints, Open House, First Thursday of Each Month

Print Your Own Stationery, Workshops, Last Saturday and Sunday of Each Month

Private Printing Workshop, You Pick the Date

Custom Printing Orders, Bespoke

A perfect gift for creatives and history lovers alike! The South Street Seaport Musuem offers several giftable opportunities for participants to roll up their sleeves and explore the art of letterpress printing. You can gift tickets to open houses and workshops that invite your guest to get hands on with historical printing presses and type from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection to craft their own broadsides, stationery, and unique keepsakes:

The Fresh Prints open house is the perfect 90-minute introduction to letterpress printing. Your giftee will learn how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs and see some of the more eccentric parts of the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection. Have a friend who loves learning where phrases like stéréotype, cliché, making a good impression, or out of sorts originated? This experience is made for them!

The Print Your Own Stationery workshop is a deep dive into the world of letterpress printing-perfect for anyone who loves a good mix of creativity and craftsmanship. Over three fun-filled hours, your giftee will team up with Bowne & Co.'s talented designers to create a custom set of stationery from start to finish. From choosing historical fonts and mixing inks to cutting paper and printing their very own edition of 35 notecards on a 19th-century press, this giftable experience is hands-on history at its finest.

Want to make your gift even more personal? Book a Private Printing Workshop at Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind creative experience that's all about your group. It's a perfect gift for friends, families, or teams looking to roll up your sleeves together and bring your own designs to life.

Or, gift a piece of history itself with a Custom Printing Order-designed and printed on historic presses from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection. Bowne's resident printers will collaborate with you (or your giftee) to craft bespoke prints, cards, or keepsakes using historical type, illustrations, and centuries-old printing techniques that make every impression truly one of a kind.