South Street Seaport Museum To Offer Free September Family Activity Weekends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The South Street Seaport Museum will offer free Family Activity Weekends every Saturday and Sunday from September 6 through 28, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This month’s theme, My View of the Seaport, invites families to explore the historic Seaport district through sketching and observation. Details and schedule here.

Inspired by the Maritime City exhibition, participants can borrow art supplies—including a clipboard, folding stool, cardstock, and pencils, crayons, or pastels—from 207 Water Street, then set out to capture views from spots like Little Water Street, Cannon’s Walk, the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse, or Museum sites such as Pier 16. The drop-in activity encourages all ages and abilities to reflect on how the neighborhood has changed, how industry and the waterfront have shaped the city, and to notice details often overlooked in daily life.

Family Activity Weekends are designed to complement the Museum’s galleries and historic vessels, with activities changing monthly to highlight different aspects of maritime history and New York City’s evolution as a port city. Admission to ships and exhibitions is not included, but tickets are available separately for access to the tall ship Wavertree, lightship Ambrose, Schermerhorn Row galleries, and the Maritime City exhibition.

September 2025 Schedule

Saturday, September 6 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 7 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 14 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 21 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 28 – 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.