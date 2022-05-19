South Street Seaport Museum Summer Launch To Kick Off The Sailing Season

The South Street Seaport Museum announces the 2022 Summer Launch event, kicking off the sailing season for the historic vessels Pioneer and W.O. Decker, on May 25, 2022 at 10AM on Pier 16 (between Fulton and South Streets).

The event will include a ceremonial ringing of the bell by NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumboand remarks by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Community Board 1 Chair Tammy Meltzer, Council District 1 Councilmember Christopher Marte, and the Seaport Museum's President and CEO Capt. Jonathan Boulware. Celebrate with the ceremonial ringing of the lightship Ambrose bell -- a bell heard by countless immigrants on their voyages into New York and that will jump start the Museum's busiest season, followed by the first public sail of the year departing from Pier 16.

The South Street Seaport Museum maintains a fleet of historic ships, an unparalleled collection of vessels carefully selected to illuminate stories of Where New York Begins. Pier 16 is home to:

the National Historic Landmark 1907 lightship Ambrose

the National Historic Landmark 1893 fishing schooner Lettie G. Howard

the National Register-listed 1885 schooner Pioneer

the National Register-listed 1930 tug W.O. Decker

and the mighty square-rigged1885 cargo ship Wavertree.

Each of the Seaport Museum's vessels provides a window into maritime New York's history and growth and offers rare opportunities for NYC residents and students to get out on the water. As the Seaport Museum emerges from the pandemic, the fleet is expected to provide public access to upwards of 35,000 visitors, serve students in all five boroughs with educational initiatives, and engage over 250 trained local volunteers who climb the rigging, sand and paint, and actively sail our vessels. The sailing season will run through October 30, 2022. Advance ticket sales for the rides about Pioneer and Decker are available at seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org