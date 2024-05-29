South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Free Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys & Maritime Music for June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues on the first Sunday of every month. Join us aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree through October, for the lively chantey experience that will take place on the main deck of the historic cargo vessel.

Each sing will be hosted by a local artist who will lead the sea-song sing-along that will feature a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy the music. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share the chantey of their choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

The June hybrid sing will be hosted by Deirdre Murtha.

This event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Advanced registration is encouraged for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin; if you have a specific song in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register.

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the June Host

Deirdre Murtha grew up with Irish traditional music, but found her way to chanteys in her 20s after singing in New York City Irish sessions for five years and participating in the New York Revels for two years. A fellow Reveler told her about the monthly Chantey Sings at South Street and Deirdre fell in love with the robust choruses and harmonies, history, and the community. She has been a member of both The New York Packet and The Johnson Girls for 25 years and has led a monthly Chantey Sing in Rowayton, Connecticut for many years.