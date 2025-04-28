South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Free May Family Activity Weekends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present free May Family Activity Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from May 3 to June 1, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

May 2025: Impressive Impressions

This May, dive into the rich history of printing and its deep connections to the Seaport! Inspired by the woodblock printing tools and prints featured in the new exhibition Maritime City, this hands-on weekend activity invites families to create their own illustrative "woodcuts" using styrofoam. Then, bring your design to life by making an impression print-just like traditional block printing techniques! Design your own unique illustration or choose from pre-made templates provided by the Seaport Museum. Before you roll up your sleeves and try your hand at printing, make sure to visit the new exhibition Maritime City as well as Bowne & Co. Stationers to see examples of historical printing, equipment including a printing press, and more! The activity was developed for participants ages 5 and up. This will take place indoors at 207 Water Street but may be moved to the cobblestone street in front of the building if the weather is nice. Access to 207 Water Street includes walking up and down a few stairs.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, May 3, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, May 4, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, May 10, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, May 11, 2025; 11am-4:45pm; Mother's Day

Saturday, May 17, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, May 18, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, May 24, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, May 25, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, May 31, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission

