South Street Seaport Museum Reveals February and Upcoming Schedule For Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport Walking Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum has announced the February tour schedule and future dates for the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Winter is a wonderful time to explore New York City, and the Seaport Museum is here to help you make the most of it! seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

Ongoing | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Get your ticket today to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, February 8, 2pm

Saturday, February 15, 2pm

Sunday, February 16, 2pm

Saturday, February 22, 2pm

Saturday, March 1, 2pm

Saturday, March 8, 2pm

Saturday, April 26, 2pm

Saturday, May 10, 2pm

Saturday, May 17, 2pm

The Seaport Museum developed the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tour with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program.