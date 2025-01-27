South Street Seaport Museum Reveals February Fresh Prints

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum announces Fresh Prints on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 211 Water Street, at 6pm. The event is free, advanced registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints

Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience! This open house will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use. You'll get to see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.

Established in 1775, the original Bowne & Co., Inc. was one of New York's oldest printing firms. The Bowne & Co. that you can experience today at the Seaport Museum is an offshoot of the original and continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing.

Advanced registration is encouraged for this free open house but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special.

