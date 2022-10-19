Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Presents QUEER HISTORY: GAY LIBERATION AND 'QUEER OCCULTISM'

The conversation will be led by Rachel Pitkin, a History PhD candidate at the CUNY Graduate Center.

Oct. 19, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum Presents QUEER HISTORY: GAY LIBERATION AND 'QUEER OCCULTISM' South Street Seaport Museum announces Queer History: Gay Liberation and "Queer Occultism" on Sunday, October 28, 2022 at 6pm at The Green Room at Pier 17.

The conversation will be led by Rachel Pitkin, a History PhD candidate at the CUNY Graduate Center. The event is FREE. Advance registration is required. A complimentary toast is included. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/queer-history-occultism.

Start your Halloween weekend with the Seaport Museum's candlelit historical exploration of how occult markets-of shops, fortune tellers, and psychics often considered deviant by law enforcement and society at large-emerged during the 1960s and 70s, which allowed for the growth of informal and underground labor.

Why did so many LGBTQ+ individuals gravitate toward the occult and alternative forms of spirituality for both spiritual and economic fulfillment, and what were the limits of doing so? And why are so many psychics queer? Learn how Queer laborers used these forms of work to wield agency within New York and other cities in which their labor, gender, and orientation was regulated and surveilled.

The Green Room is located inside the Pier 17 complex, at 89 South Street, offering a panoramic view of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge. Look for elevators or escalators to take you to this event on the third floor. The use of this space has been kindly donated by The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Rachel Pitkin is a History PhD candidate at the CUNY Graduate Center. Her current research interests include public and urban history, and history of women and gender in the twentieth century United States. Rachel holds an MA in both Museum Studies and in History, and she is a longtime volunteer at The LGBT Community Center National History Archives. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic she curated the digital exhibition entitled "Homoscopes: Queer Spirituality in 1970s Lesbian Print," a version of which will see permanent installation in 2023. Her spare time is spent road-tripping or with her plants at home.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music VideoJohn Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video
October 19, 2022

When John Vento released his latest single, 'Sweet Cheslie' at the end of September, he had no idea how great an impact the song would have. In fact, Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst. See the video here.
International Resource Centre For Performing Artists Closes After 40 Years Of Innovative ProgrammingInternational Resource Centre For Performing Artists Closes After 40 Years Of Innovative Programming
October 19, 2022

After 40 years as a charitable service organization for Canada's musicians, the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists is ceasing operation November 30. Eleanor Friedland, president of the IRCPA Board, made the announcement today.
Christmas In Milwaukee Begins With BLACK NATIVITY BY Langston HughesChristmas In Milwaukee Begins With BLACK NATIVITY BY Langston Hughes
October 19, 2022

Black Arts MKE's beloved holiday musical returns for its seventh year with its biggest and best production to date. Black Nativity by Langston Hughes runs one weekend only - December 8-11, 2022, at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center.
Short+Sweet Hollywood Adds Eight Artists To Its Variety Show; Beginning October 20Short+Sweet Hollywood Adds Eight Artists To Its Variety Show; Beginning October 20
October 19, 2022

Short+Sweet Hollywood, the continuing festival of short performance works, has scheduled a weekend of variety performers and has just added eight more acts to its talent line-up.
Latin American Cinemateca Of Los Angeles And The UCLA Film & Television Archive Present Spanish Language DRÁCULA (1931)Latin American Cinemateca Of Los Angeles And The UCLA Film & Television Archive Present Spanish Language DRÁCULA (1931)
October 19, 2022

The Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) and the UCLA Film & Television Archive will co-present the special virtual screening of classic film Drácula, the long-lost film shot on the same set as the Bella Lagossi classic, considered by many critics to be the better of the two films.