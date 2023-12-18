South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Announces Opportunities To Explore Letterpress Printing In Action

Resident printers at Bowne & Co. create bespoke designs produced using the Seaport Museum's extensive working collection of historic printing presses.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Announces Opportunities To Explore Letterpress Printing In Action

South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Announces Opportunities To Explore Letterpress Printing In Action

South Street Seaport Museum's 19th century-style letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. offers two monthly opportunities for you to learn about letterpress printing and get hands-on with the Museum's working printing history and graphic arts collection-- the Fresh Prints open houses and Print Your Own Stationery workshops--at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District.

Resident printers at Bowne & Co. create bespoke designs produced using the Seaport Museum's extensive working collection of historic printing presses, moveable type, illustrations, and additional equipment. Bowne & Co. is a prime example of how the Seaport Museum is dedicated to preserving New York's history as well as the skills and expertise it took to run a turn-of-the-century business like this. bowne.co

Fresh Prints Open House | First Thursday of Every Month | 6-7:30pm | 211 Water Street | Free

Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience! These monthly open houses will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use. You'll get to see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.

Advanced registration is encouraged for these workshops but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints

Upcoming 2024 Open Houses:

Thursday, January 4, 6pm

Thursday, February 1, 6pm

Thursday, March 7, 6pm

Thursday, April 4, 6pm

Print Your Own Stationery Workshops | 12-3pm | 211 Water Street | $100

If you would like to be even more hands-on, or are looking for a fun experience to share with your friends and family, join the immersive three-hour "Print Your Own Stationery" workshop. The designers of Bowne & Co. invite you to set type, mix ink, cut paper, and print your own edition of 35 note cards using the Seaport Museum's collection of historic printing type, equipment, and presses. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. Tickets are $100 per person. Registration is required. All participants get to take home the items they print. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop

Upcoming 2024 Workshops:

Saturday, March 30, 12pm

Saturday, April 27, 12pm

Open houses and workshops will continue through Fall 2024.

The original Bowne & Co. was established by Robert Bowne in 1775 and is one of New York's oldest printing firms. In 1975, the 19th-century-style print shop that you can visit today was created to honor the Bicentennial of Bowne & Co., Inc., in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum and the Bowne Foundation. Today, it weaves together New York's maritime and printing heritage through the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style gift emporium selling a carefully-curated selection of unique wares including books, stationery, and oddities, as well as house-designed and -printed paper goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

The full cast for the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, has been revealed.

2
HELLS KITCHEN, REDWOOD, INFINITE LIFE and More Win Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards Photo
HELL'S KITCHEN, REDWOOD, INFINITE LIFE and More Win Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, just announced the recipients of the 2023-24 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards.

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatres THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

La Femme Theatre Productions just celebrated opening night of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece, The Night of the Iguana. Check out photos from the big night!

4
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzeys Parody of Sisters Photo
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's Parody of 'Sisters'

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's parody of 'Sisters' from White Christmas! 

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington PostTheatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATEPhotos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on BroadwaySOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You