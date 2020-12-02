South Street Seaport Museum Announces Virtual Talk with Bowne & Co

South Street Seaport Museum announced a Virtual Talk with Bowne & Co: Letterpress in New York City on Monday, December 14 at 6:30pm via Zoom. The talk will explore a number of production processes that built the visual landscape of New York. Tickets are $3.00 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-talk-with-bowne-co-letterpress-in-new-york-city-tickets-128807407423.

Poster House is thrilled to partner with the South Street Seaport Museum, presenting Robert Wilson, Art Director of Bowne & Co. in an evening dedicated to the early history of letterpress printing in New York City. In this presentation, he will explore a number of production processes that built the visual landscape of New York, with special attention paid to the typographic trends of broadsides and handbills from the 19th century. At Bowne & Co., artifacts from the museum's working collection are used in a contemporary practice, preserving the skills and traditions of 19th-century letterpress printing. Join us on a journey of lessons learned at the press, questions warmly welcomed!

Rob Wilson is a designer, educator, and letterpress printer. As Art Director of Bowne & Co., he is responsible for the general operations of custom printing, education, public programming, as well as the overall maintenance and management of the printing history collection of 34 printing presses and over 2,000 cases of moveable type. He teaches graphic design and typography at Pace University and Pratt Institute.

This online event will be hosted on Zoom with attendees' cameras off. Closed Captioning will be provided. If you have questions about access, please email Salvador Muñoz at Salvador@posterhouse.org

