Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Valentine's Day Offerings

Offerings include last-minute letterpress cards at Bowne & Co. and Valentine Like A Sailor.

Feb. 09, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Valentine's Day Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum announces its Valentine's Day offerings, now through February 14. For last-minute Valentine's Day needs, stop by the storefront of 19th-century letterpress printers Bowne & Co. at 211 Water Street for a limited-time special selection of festive cards created using historic moveable type, image, and letterpress stationery perfect for your loved ones.

You can also Valentine Like a Sailor on February 11 & 12, 2023, from 1-5pm, at 12 Fulton Street, NYC. Bring 19th-century maritime craft tradition to your handmade Valentine's Day cards. Attendees will create their own special trinket for the holiday and learn about the unique history of Sailors' Valentines-tokens of love and friendship. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/valentine-like-sailor.

Historically, these small wooden boxes were given by seafarers to their wives, sweethearts, daughters, and loved ones when they returned from a long voyage. The small boxes open to reveal sentimental messages surrounded with intricate mosaics of shells and found objects arranged in exquisite geometric patterns and motifs such as hearts, anchors, and flowers.

Using beads, buttons, and shells, families and friends of all ages are invited to the Seaport Museum's introductory galleries where we'll continue the creative tradition together.

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

A History of Sailors' Valentines

Sailors' Valentines were popular mementos for sailors aboard navy and whaling ships from 1830-1880 and are relatively rare today. Long considered fascinating examples of 19th century maritime craft tradition, wooden boxes open to reveal intricate mosaics created from shells of various shapes and colors. These boxes were often given by sailors as tokens of love and friendship to their wives, mothers, sisters, and friends upon a seafarer's return from a long voyage.

Though these sentimental treasures are referred to as "Sailors' Valentines," many historians now believe most of these works originated in Barbados and the West Indies. Modern scholarship suggests that local women made these works, which were then purchased by seamen as souvenirs. As is the case with many works of art, correct attribution and historical understanding of these objects is evolving so that historians and institutions can shine light on historically under-recognized artists.

"Sailors' Valentines" remain a beautiful and romantic part of New England maritime heritage and cultural exchange.

19th-Century-Style Letterpress Print Shop

No visit to the Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection. Learn more about Bowne & Co. at seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Host Justice Nights on Broadway Photo
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Host Justice Nights on Broadway
Second Stage Theater will partner with Common and his not-for-profit, Imagine Justice, to host “Justice Nights On Broadway” following the matinee performances of Between Riverside and Crazy at The Hayes Theater on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th 2023.
Photos: Andre De Shields & More Gather to Celebrate the Re-Opening of La MaMa Photo
Photos: Andre De Shields & More Gather to Celebrate the Re-Opening of La MaMa
As the theater community in NYC continues to get back on its feet following the pandemic, two new theaters have just been added to the mix as La MaMa re-opened its landmark theaters at 74A E. 4 St. – following a 3-year, $24 million renovation.
Blog: Unparalleled Training & A Life-Long Community with Atlantic Acting School Photo
Blog: Unparalleled Training & A Life-Long Community with Atlantic Acting School
New Scholarships Available! Apply to Atlantic Acting School's Full-Time or Evening Conservatory to become an empowered acting professional with technical, creative, and personal rigor.
Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin & More to Star in JUST TELL NO ONE Reading Photo
Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin & More to Star in JUST TELL NO ONE Reading
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Arlekin Players will collaborate on a one-night only multi-media staged reading -  Just Tell No One - at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center on March 6, 2023, 7:30 ET. 

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, David Krumholtz & More to Star in JUST TELL NO ONE Staged Reading at Lincoln CenterJessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, David Krumholtz & More to Star in JUST TELL NO ONE Staged Reading at Lincoln Center
February 9, 2023

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Arlekin Players will collaborate on a one-night only multi-media staged reading -  Just Tell No One - at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center on March 6, 2023, 7:30 ET. 
Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI, Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION & More to Headline The Metropolitan Opera Spring SeasonIvo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI, Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION & More to Headline The Metropolitan Opera Spring Season
February 9, 2023

The Metropolitan Opera will present the company premiere of Terence Blanchard’s Champion, Ivo van Hove's Met debut with Don Giovanni, and more this spring season. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: First Look at Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
February 9, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway!
Museum of Broadway to Present 'Early Black Authors of the American Musical' Conversation with Ben WestMuseum of Broadway to Present 'Early Black Authors of the American Musical' Conversation with Ben West
February 9, 2023

On February 22nd, the Museum of Broadway will be presenting a free lecture from Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West, titled “Early Black Authors of the American Musical.”
SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, New Musical About Bobby Rush, to Have Industry ReadingSLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, New Musical About Bobby Rush, to Have Industry Reading
February 9, 2023

Slippin’ Through the Cracks, a new musical about the legendary bluesman, Bobby Rush, is currently in development. An invitation-only industry presentation of the new show will take place in New York City on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th.
share