Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Metropolis Shaped By Waterfront With Kara Murphy Schlichting

The presentation is on January 25, 2023 at 6:30pm, both in-person at 12 Fulton Street, NYC and via Zoom.

Jan. 17, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Metropolis Shaped By Waterfront With Kara Murphy Schlichting

South Street Seaport Museum announces Metropolis Shaped by Waterfront on January 25, 2023 at 6:30pm, both in-person at 12 Fulton Street, NYC and via Zoom. This lively presentation with author and historian Kara Murphy Schlichting will investigate how the waterfront shaped the history of New York. Discover how New York City came of age as a modern metropolis and how the waterfront shaped the history of our city. An in-depth moderated discussion will follow the presentation.

For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/metropolis-shaped-by-waterfront. Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

Kara Murphy Schlichting is Associate Professor of History at Queens College, City University of New York. Her work in late-19th and 20th century American history sits at the intersection of urban and environmental history. She is the author of New York Recentered: Building the Metropolis from the Shore (University of Chicago Press, 2019).

Before attending, be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols.




Related Stories
Hannah Waddingham Will Host the 2023 Olivier Awards Photo
Hannah Waddingham Will Host the 2023 Olivier Awards
Hannah Waddingham has been announced as the host for this year's Olivier Awards, as tickets go on sale today!
Patti LuPone is Hitting the Road With New Tour, DONT MONKEY WITH BROADWAY Photo
Patti LuPone is Hitting the Road With New Tour, DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY
Patti LuPone is hitting the road with her new tour Don't Monkey With Broadway! Check out the full list of dates and find out how to get tickets here!
The Equity/SAG-AFTRA Streaming Deal is Done Photo
The Equity/SAG-AFTRA Streaming Deal is Done
We've got the latest scoop on the Equity/SAG-AFTRA streaming deal. Actors Equity Association is no longer in charge of theater streaming, at least according to SAG-AFTRA.
Photos: Inside THE MUSIC MANs Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & Co Photo
Photos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & Company
Yesterday, January 15, 2023, The Music Man took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances. Check out photos from inside the big night!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: LES MISERABLES West End Releases Brand-New Production ShotsPhotos: LES MISERABLES West End Releases Brand-New Production Shots
January 17, 2023

Get a first look at brand-new production images of the long-running West End production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre.
Actors' Equity Association to Celebrate Eighth Annual Swing Day TomorrowActors' Equity Association to Celebrate Eighth Annual Swing Day Tomorrow
January 17, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association will celebrate its eighth annual Swing Day tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, honoring the hard-working performers who go on stage, sometimes at a moment’s notice, to cover multiple chorus roles.
Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Tony Kushner & More to Take Part in 92NY Unterberg Poetry Center's 84th SeasonMeryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Tony Kushner & More to Take Part in 92NY Unterberg Poetry Center's 84th Season
January 17, 2023

The 92NY Unterberg Poetry Center’s 84th season will continue with a Winter/Spring lineup featuring beloved playwrights and actors, critically-acclaimed novelists and poets. See details about the lineup and more.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/23
January 17, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/15/2023.
THE COLLABORATION Extends for a Final Time at Manhattan Theatre ClubTHE COLLABORATION Extends for a Final Time at Manhattan Theatre Club
January 17, 2023

A final extension has been announced for the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See performance dates, how to purchase tickets and more.
share