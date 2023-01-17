South Street Seaport Museum Announces Metropolis Shaped By Waterfront With Kara Murphy Schlichting

South Street Seaport Museum announces Metropolis Shaped by Waterfront on January 25, 2023 at 6:30pm, both in-person at 12 Fulton Street, NYC and via Zoom. This lively presentation with author and historian Kara Murphy Schlichting will investigate how the waterfront shaped the history of New York. Discover how New York City came of age as a modern metropolis and how the waterfront shaped the history of our city. An in-depth moderated discussion will follow the presentation.

For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/metropolis-shaped-by-waterfront. Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

Kara Murphy Schlichting is Associate Professor of History at Queens College, City University of New York. Her work in late-19th and 20th century American history sits at the intersection of urban and environmental history. She is the author of New York Recentered: Building the Metropolis from the Shore (University of Chicago Press, 2019).

Before attending, be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols.