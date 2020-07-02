South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Virtual Program - Bowne & Co. Stationers: Printing In 19th Century New York
South Street Seaport Museum announces a free virtual program on printing in 19th Century New York, with Bowne & Co. Stationers, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:30pm EDT. Sign up to reserve a spot at https://turnstiletours.com/bowne-co-letterpress-printing-in-19th-century-new-york/.
Enjoy a virtual visit to Bowne & Co., Stationers, which opened their doors at the South Street Seaport Museum in 1975, 200 years after Robert Bowne founded his shop across the street on Queen Lane. Today, Bowne & Co. continues the tradition of 19th-century letterpress printing. This virtual program with Art Director Rob Wilson - co-hosted with Stefan Dreisbach Williams from the home of Robert Bowne's ancestors, the 1661 Bowne House in Flushing, Queens - investigates the changing role that stationery and printing offices played in New York City, and the ways in which Bowne & Co. uses its collection of 34 printing presses and more than 2400 cases of movable type in contemporary ways today.
This free program is co-presented with Turnstile Tours, a local company providing well-researched experiences through partnership with select nonprofit organizations.
