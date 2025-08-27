Sophie Goron, BrandoN Roth, Jarrett Winters Morley & More To Star In CAROUSEL In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sutton Place Parks Conservancy, in association with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present Carousel on the River on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Sutton Place Park (entrance on 56th Street, east of Sutton Place).

This 70-minute concert staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1945 Golden Age musical will be performed outdoors with a full 30-piece orchestra, two lead singers, four supporting singers, and a 19-member ensemble. The event is designed to be accessible for those who may no longer be able to attend traditional theatre due to age, disability, or financial barriers.

A third performance will take place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park on Tuesday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m., produced by JWM: A Theatrical Company. This concert is completely free and open to the public.

Principal performers include Sophie Goron (Disney on Classic ’23 Japan Tour, The Sound of Music at Studio Tenn), Brandon Roth (The Wizard of Oz, Royal Caribbean; Swing: An Axeman’s Story, Off-Broadway), Laurel Sharakan (The Last Piece, CSC), Gavin Leahy (Hairspray, Little Theatre on the Square), Hannah Rose Kidwell (The Sound of Music National Tour, Ragtime at Musical Theatre West), and Evan Balasubramaniam (Sweeney Todd, NYU Tisch Drama). The concert will be choreographed by Willie Clyde Beaton II.

Jarrett Winters Morley, Artistic Director of JWM: A Theatrical Company, serves as producer, music director, and conductor for Carousel on the River. Morley, a multi-faceted performer, composer, and lyricist, previously won the 2023 BroadwayWorld Award for “Best Off-Broadway Theatrical/Immersive Experience.”

Sponsors for the Sutton Place Park concert include Sunrise East 56, Sutton Place Parks Conservancy, Basil Walters Architects, and Carolyn Goldstein of Northwestern Mutual. Additional supporters include A La Mode Ice Cream, Barbara Fleischman, Freddie Gershon, Riki Kane Larimer, Temple Emanu-El, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and many others.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the September 16 Sutton Place Park performances are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning August 25 at 9:00 a.m. Seating priority will be given to community seniors and patrons with disabilities. Live streaming will be available, and rain venue details will be announced if needed.