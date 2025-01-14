Sophia Anne Caruso Joins Netflix's ONE PIECE Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sophie Anne Caruso has found her next onscreen project. According to Deadline, the Beetlejuice star will appear in Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, based on the popular manga of the same name.

Joining Mark Penwill and Anton David Jefha as newly announced cast members, Caruso will play the character of Miss Goldenweek. Previously announced cast members include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry and returning cast members Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become KING of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Sophia Anne Caruso is an actress with credits across stage and screen. On Broadway, she originated the role of Lydia Deetz in the hit musical Beetlejuice. Additional theater credits include the Grey House on Broadway, the World Premiere of Warner Bros' Secondhand Lions The Musical, Susan Stroman's production of Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer at the Kennedy Center, the Encores! Off-Center production of Elizabeth Swados' Runaways at New York City Center, and New York Stage & Film's reading of The Secret Life of Bees opposite Uzo Aduba, directed by Sam Gold.

Onscreen, she starred in the Netflix hit feature, "The School for Good and Evil", "37", "Jack of the Red Hearts", "I Am Number Four", CBS' "Evil", and NBC's hit series "Smash" among others. Her stage credits include "Beetlejuice", "Lazarus", "Runaways", "Blackbird", "The Nether", and "The Sound of Music Live!".