Sophia Anne Caruso, Antonio Cipriano, and More Cast in The Broadway Workroom Series' LOCH LOMOND and IN THE LIGHT

The Stage Door Foundation and Open Jar Studios have announced casting for the first two musicals in The Broadway Workroom Series: Loch Lomond and In The Light, A Faustian Tale. The Broadway Workroom Series, a groundbreaking move to champion the arts and empower the development of theatrical artists and new works, is scheduled to begin on April 18th, 2024.

This initiative provides creative teams with free studio space and technical support to further the development of their creative projects. At the end of each development week, the public will be invited, at no cost, to experience these dynamic new musicals in concert at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway). Tickets for each concert are free, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to The Stage Door Foundation to help fund their programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

Casting for Loch Lomond includes Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions) with additional casting to be announced soon. Loch Lomond from writing team Maggie Herskowitz and Neil Douglas Reilly (Between Gods & Kings).

Casting for In The Light, A Faustian Tale includes Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions), Shereen Pimental (West Side Story), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), with Caleb Albert (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Shavey Brown (Hadestown), Will Stephan Connell (Papermill's Fiddler on the Roof), Nicole DeLuca (HOPEful), Caitlin Doak (Three Points of Contact), Anna Frasier Thomas (Titanique), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies tour), Craig Juricka (Boston Pops soloist), Liz Lang (Knoxville: Summer of 1915), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen tour), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), Erick Pinnick (Summer tour), Lindsay Rider (American Idol), Karla Shook (Tin Pan Alley), Bronwyn Tarboten (Frozen), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique) and Andy Walken (A Christmas Story Live!). In The Light, A Faustian Tale features a book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), with music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott.

Loch Lomond:

"Oh, ye’ll take the high road and I’ll take the low road. And I’ll be in Scotland afore ye…" These Scottish lyrics have been sung the world over for hundreds of years, but few know the legend behind them. Through a Celtic-inspired modern musical theater score, the new musical Loch Lomond from writing team Maggie Herskowitz and Neil Douglas Reilly (Between Gods & Kings) breathes stunning life into a fable previously lost to time.

1745. The height of the Scottish Jacobite rebellion. When two Scottish rebel brothers are captured by the English, they are faced with an impossible choice, a ticking clock, and the end of their heroic ambitions. With only six hours left until their fate is decided, brothers Lyle and James must reconcile their desire for freedom and glory with their loyalty to each other… and their love for the women they leave behind. At once a sweeping tale of rebellion and an intimate family portrait, Loch Lomond will take you beyond the lyrics and into the heart of a universal struggle for freedom and love that stands the test of time.

Featuring Direction by Jeff Whiting and Music Direction by James Dobinson, the AEA approved showcase performances of Loch Lomond will be presented at Open Jar Studios from Thursday April 18 to Sunday April 21. The band includes Nicole Shroeder, Mike Petty, and Tristan Marzeski.Full casting to be announced soon. Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

In The Light, A Faustian Tale

Book by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and Nathan Wright (Manifesto: The Diaghilev Project), and music & lyrics by Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends), based on a work by Justin Silvestri and Michael Mott. IN THE LIGHT follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition. Guided by a mysterious being, Johann and his wife flee to a small town, where he meets a scholarly young woman named Gretchen. Gretchen believes Johann can help rebuild her town and influence the new Baron. When news of the town's rise and Johann's supposed miracles reaches an old rival, Johann must resist the temptation that his ambition yields, and Gretchen must make a choice between living authentically and saving her town. In The Light will be presented at Open Jar Studios from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28. Full casting to be announced soon.

The creative team includes Direction by Jeff Whiting (Big Fish), Music Direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill), and orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby). The band includes Adam Wolfe, David White, Justin Rothberg, and Audra Cramer (Associate Music Director).

Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom