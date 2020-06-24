Sonny Griffin Will Tribute Diana Ross to Benefit Emergency Release Fund

As part of Proud Mary Network's Queer Artist Series, actor/singer Sonny Griffin will present "#DianaOnVinyl," a special cabaret tribute to the one and only Diana Ross, on Thursday, June 25th from 7-8pm EST. Money raised will benefit the Emergency Release Fund, an organization dedicated to getting LGBTQ+ individuals out of incarceration and ICE detention. To register for the free event, RSVP at tinyurl.com/ProudMaryDianaOnVinyl.

Zoom information will be sent one hour before the time of the event. For more information, please visit https://proudmarynetwork.com/events/artist-series-dianaonvinyl, or @DianaOnVinyl on Instagram.

Sonny Griffin is an artist with a lot of stories to tell. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, he got accustomed to being part of many different communities and soaking up what he could like a sponge. Now living in Brooklyn, he spends his time auditioning and turning his crazy dreams into self produced entertainment series, including "The Sonny and Cher-oline Show," an Instagram live spectacular in the vein of old school variety shows, and his current baby, "#DianaOnVinyl," a solo show tour-de-force of some of Diana Ross' live recordings. @drunkeaftermiddlec

Proud Mary Network: In an age when queers and cannabis are fighting for inclusivity, we strive to support and diversity the emerging cannabis industry through education, networking, and advocacy.

The Emergency Release Fund is a grassroots response to a grave public safety issue. The mission is to ensure that no trans person at risk in New York City jails remains in detention before trial. If cash bail is set for a trans person in New York City and no bars to release are in place, bail will be paid by the Emergency Release Fund.

