Songbook Sundays Continue at Dizzy's Club With JUST IN TIME FOR JULE STYNE

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Just in Time for Jule Styne on Sunday, February 2nd, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM

Just in Time for Jule Styne kicks off a brand new year of Songbook Sundays, as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook’s popular series enters its fourth season at Dizzy’s. Celebrating the composer as famous for Gypsy and Funny Girl as he is for writing hit Sinatra songs, the show swings Jule Styne songs from Time After Time, People and The Party’s Over, to Never Never Land, Just in Time and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features jazz vocal icon La Tanya Hall, Broadway favorite Matthew Scott and JALC young artist Kate Kortum.

Music Director Jon Weber leads a band of intergenerational all-stars including Erena Terakubo on sax (Tokyo Jazz Festival, Dizzy’s Club), Jason Clotter on bass (Wynton Marsalis, JALC) and Cameron MacIntosh on drums (Monterey Jazz Festival, Chick Corea).

With a few stories, it’s a fun Dizzy’s night to banish the mid-winter blues.

Ms. Winer said: “I think pretty much everyone agrees the world needs some joy, cheer and great music right now, in a community of warmth. As Songbook Sundays goes into its fourth year, we couldn’t have dreamed that these Dizzy’s shows would become that happy clubhouse, where performers, musicians, and audience come together in an always-welcoming party.”

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fourth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael. It will continue on April 6th with a celebration of Rodgers and Hart. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.