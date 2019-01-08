Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Roundup: Broadway Community Reacts to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Purchase of the Drama Book Shop
The famous Drama Book Shop has has been a staple of the theatre community since 2001, and with the incredible news that Lin-Manuel Miranda has purchased the beloved shop, alongside his Hamilton collaborators Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander, fans and stars alike are taking to social media to express their reactions and fond memories. Check out some of the emotional responses below!
As a teen, I went to the @dramabookshop on 47th. Spent hours reading plays. Felt made for me, a place to go.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 8, 2019
In 2002, I met with Tommy Kail in the Drama Book Shop. It gave us a place to go.
Proud to be part of this next chapter.
A place for you to go. https://t.co/LuRJjVM72K
Holy moly. We can add "Hero" to @Lin_Manuel 's brilliant resume. This shop was my connection to theater long before I walked through its doors. I'm crying. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Friends Purchase Drama Book Shop https://t.co/KeiQeBJ99r- Michael Arden (@michaelarden) January 8, 2019
My entire career began in the basement of @dramabookshop when Tommy Kail showed me kindness and produced a run of my solo show about chainsmoking there in 2003. At the same time @Lin_Manuel was working on "In the Heights." Now they OWN the store. Choked up. Thank you Tommy & Lin. https://t.co/ryxRQF28R6- Michael Cyril Creighton (@MCCisNauseous) January 8, 2019
True heroes don't wear capes. TY @Lin_Manuel @HamiltonMusical #Hamilton team! With its overflowing shelves, colorful personalities & inspiring energy, @dramabookshop laid foundation 4 me & countless others. May it now do the same for generations to come. https://t.co/Tw5zNSejjj- Kirk Vichengrad (@kirkvichengrad) January 8, 2019
@dramabookshop is one of my favorite places in ny. When I moved here I'd pop in there and read plays when I couldn't afford them. This is such good news for the next generation of theater folks. So grateful to Lin, Tommy, Jeffrey,and James, for doing this. #Itsawonderfullife https://t.co/hPihIiPyEE- steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) January 8, 2019
I AM SO FRICKIN HAPPY THAT THE @dramabookshop LIVES ON!!! Thank you, @Lin_Manuel and friends. ??You saved a part of what is immensely important to New York, theatre, literature and culture in general. pic.twitter.com/XjGS2vMHbb- Elli Witt (@elli_witt) January 8, 2019
Such a cool thing to do!!! ?????- Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 8, 2019
The @dramabookshop has not only been a great resource but a creative home for so many theater artists(including myself)So grateful to wake up to the news that @Lin_Manuel and co are saving it. Lin is all the good things about the theater community mushed together into one person https://t.co/3yiRjsHE5O- jamesfauvell (@jamesfauvell) January 8, 2019
This is so great for all involved. @dramabookshop is a place to go to feed your art as a student at any age. https://t.co/hIPsVwUbec- Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 8, 2019
Cool, I'm crying. @dramabookshop had been my (happy) place to go since 2010. So grateful to @Lin_Manuel for continuing its story. ?? https://t.co/7rBlkt3TQJ- Ashley Steves ??? (@NoThisIsAshley) January 8, 2019
Thank God you right like you're running out of time, @Lin_Manuel ?? https://t.co/qx9gciIaWZ- Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) January 8, 2019
A big thank you to the wonderful @Lin_Manuel and friends for buying @dramabookshop - like countless others it has been a haven to me as a fan of the theater and creative person. Large portions of the @NYMF version of @otherjoshcohen were created in that basement. You guys rock. https://t.co/TW2JZjOEfF- Steve Rosen (@stevierosen) January 8, 2019
I visited @dramabookshop for the first time this year during a trip to New York, and as soon as I walked in I was at home. I cannot wait to keep going back to that feeling. Thank you from all the theatre kids and writers who still have so many stories to discover?? @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/lEngFPkyGS- Melanie Rodriguez (@rdgzmelanie) January 8, 2019
So many of my friends called @dramabookshop home as youths as it inspired dreams & artistic striving. Some of them you know, others you'll never hear about. The DBS BB theater served as a stage for the only table reading of my screenplay & I'm so glad LMM, Tommy & crew saved it. https://t.co/lf7Bs8pAyX- Cornell Woolridge (@RenaissanceXM) January 8, 2019
I hope there will be many singings of "A Cover is Not a Book# in @dramabookshop - now one of my absolute favourite songs of all time! #MaryPoppinsReturns https://t.co/yJvzc27o6X- Books & Ink Bookshop (@booksinkbanbury) January 8, 2019
This is outstanding. Truly. Thank you to @Lin_Manuel and the rest of the mensches.- Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) January 8, 2019
What a move. https://t.co/iQGiMOSnY2
when I think of the people who are going to be affected by that shop moving foward...and all of the art that will continue to be put out into the world because you guys saved this place...goosebumps! Here's to an exciting next chapter for you, the shop and its future customers- Shannon (@LVShannyLeigh) January 8, 2019