Social Insight Report - November 26th: THE PROM Sees Huge Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

While The Prom has been on top the last three week, this week the show saw almost 30% increase in social media growth! This can be most likely attributed to its historic performance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! After making headlines across the country, it is no surprise to see such a large spike in their social media growth!

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (+27.43%), King Kong (+4.37%), My Fair Lady (+4.14%), The Cher Show (+3.50%) and Head Over Heels (+3.32%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Network (+15.82%), To Kill A Mockingbird (+14.49%), The Waverly Gallery (+10.01%), The New One (+6.60%) and Torch Song (+5.49%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Ain't Too Proud (+7.09%), Moulin Rouge (+2.26%), Be More Chill (+1.98%), BeetleJuice (+1.86%) and Tootsie The Musical (+0.92%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+3,312), Anastasia (+1,255), Hamilton (+1,061), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,044) and Once On this Island (+891).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-262), The Phantom of the Opera (-182), Chicago (-22), and The Waverly Gallery (+8).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+24,268), The Cher Show (+6,417), Once On this Island (+5,191), Frozen (+4,553) and Anastasia (+2,628).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Prom (-4,295), Beautiful (-1,859), Dear Evan Hansen (-1,670), Aladdin (-1,621) and Bernhardt/Hamlet (-1,329).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were The Lifespan of a Fact (+1,859), King Kong (+1,047), Cursed Child (+916), Frozen (+841) and Wicked (+762).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,341), The Lion King (+1,453), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,084), The Prom (+1,084) and Mean Girls (+299).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-104) and School of Rock (-5)

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Lion King (+7,383), Hamilton (+6,757), The Prom (+4,640), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,484) and Cursed Child (+3,424).

The shows with the least growth were Tootsie The Musical (1), School of Rock (42), Ain't Too Proud (53), Beautiful (55) and The New One (73).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - Network

Related Articles