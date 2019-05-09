Skylar Astin Joins Cast of SECRET SOCIETY OF SECOND BORN ROYALS on Disney+

Skylar Astin has joined the ensemble cast of the "Secret Society of Second Born Royals," a contemporary princess story for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service. Actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee, lauded for her role on the acclaimed Disney Channel series "Andi Mack," has won the lead role in the original movie. Astin will star as James in the film.

"Secret Society of Second Born Royals" introduces Sam (Peyton Lee), a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam's adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second born royals tasked with saving the world.

Starring as Sam's secret society classmates are Faly Rakotohavana as Prince Matteo, Isabella Blake Thomas as Princess January, Olivia Deeble as Princess Roxana and Niles Fitch ("This is Us") as Prince Tuma.

Also starring are Elodie Yung ("Daredevil") as Queen Catherine, Ashley Liao as Princess Eleanor, and Noah Lomax as Mike.

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Woolfe and Michael Urie.

Lee was recently nominated for a 2019 Kid's Choice Award for her title role on "Andi Mack." Her other credits include ABC's "Scandal" and Showtime's "Shameless," a voice role on Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard" and several national commercials.





