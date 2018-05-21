Sky Lakota-Lynch to Make Broadway Debut as DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Next Jared

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the role of Jared in DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be played by Sky Lakota-Lynch. This will be his Broadway debut. Will Roland will play his final performance on June 10th.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

