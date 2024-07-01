Sir Ian McKellen Pulls Out of PLAYER KINGS Tour Following Onstage Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sir Ian McKellen, who previously suffered a fall during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, has pulled out of the production's national tour. The incident occurred during a fight scene, during which McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage. As the house lights came up, Sir Ian cried out in pain, and theatre staff immediately rushed to his aid. The audience was evacuated, and the evening performance was cancelled.

McKellen stated to Deadline, "Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injures improve day to day... It is with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

Read the full story HERE.

McKellen's role of Sir John Falstaff will be played by understudy David Semark, who had taken over the role for the final three West End shows at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The tour will kick off on July 3 in Bristol.