Singular Sensation â€“ new from the bestselling author of Razzle Dazzle

VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre
At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injur...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Featuring Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar & More to be Released
Broadway Records announced today the release of the Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a new musical by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson...