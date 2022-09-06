Singnasium Announces Fall 2022 Classes

Singnasium, a 501(c)3 nonprofit announces its lineup of Fall classes. With an amazing group of musical professionals as Teaching Artists, Singnasium brings a varied program of in person and online classes.

Pop Shop with Farah Alvin

Farah Alvin has made a career of translating top forty songs into theater pieces, from her Drama Desk nominated turn in Off-Broadway's the Marvelous Wonderettes to the hits of the Bee Gees and Burt Bacharach on Broadway. She will teach you how to select pop and rock material that translates well for you, how to build an arc into a pop song and how to play to your strengths in this genre, even if you're not a natural pop singer.

SwingTime with Matt Baker

Are you interested in jazz singing but don't know where to start? That's where Swing Time comes in! Explore repertoire, develop your swing feel, get comfortable communicating with instrumentalists and learn how to approach scatting.

Sing Your Story with Lisa Asher

Every song tells a story, every person has a story. Sometimes it's hard to find the common ground. How do we choose the right songs to tell our particular story? This class will focus on the process of infusing oneself in to a song. With subtle music changes and personalization, we will work on making the lyrics your own. Using music of your choice, we will explore the technique of truly making a song work for YOU.

