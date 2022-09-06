Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singnasium Announces Fall 2022 Classes

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Sep. 06, 2022  

Singnasium Announces Fall 2022 Classes

Singnasium, a 501(c)3 nonprofit announces its lineup of Fall classes. With an amazing group of musical professionals as Teaching Artists, Singnasium brings a varied program of in person and online classes.

Pop Shop with Farah Alvin

Farah Alvin has made a career of translating top forty songs into theater pieces, from her Drama Desk nominated turn in Off-Broadway's the Marvelous Wonderettes to the hits of the Bee Gees and Burt Bacharach on Broadway. She will teach you how to select pop and rock material that translates well for you, how to build an arc into a pop song and how to play to your strengths in this genre, even if you're not a natural pop singer.

SwingTime with Matt Baker

Are you interested in jazz singing but don't know where to start? That's where Swing Time comes in! Explore repertoire, develop your swing feel, get comfortable communicating with instrumentalists and learn how to approach scatting.

Sing Your Story with Lisa Asher

Every song tells a story, every person has a story. Sometimes it's hard to find the common ground. How do we choose the right songs to tell our particular story? This class will focus on the process of infusing oneself in to a song. With subtle music changes and personalization, we will work on making the lyrics your own. Using music of your choice, we will explore the technique of truly making a song work for YOU.

Find out more about these classes and others at Singnasium.org




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy AwardNathan Lane Wins First Emmy Award
September 5, 2022

Nathan Lane, 3-time Tony Award winner and favorite of the screen and stage won his first Emmy Award last night, after six previous nominations (three for Modern Family, and one each for The Good Wife, Frasier and Mad About You). 
Zachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIESZachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIES
September 5, 2022

Best of Enemies will begin previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on 14 November with an opening night on 28 November. Find out how to get tickets to Zachary Quito's West End Debut
MOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End CastMOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End Cast
September 5, 2022

Global Creatures, Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, have announced a new cast of bohemians and aristocrats as the hit show enters its second year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.
CoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York CollaborationCoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York Collaboration
September 4, 2022

CoverMyFee, a new nonprofit formed by a group of creatives, will cover the initial nonrefundable application fee for artists of all genres submitting their work to festivals and development programs. By doing so, CoverMyFee hopes to eliminate the gamble of losing money on necessities in order to invest in furthering one's career as an artist.
Broadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in SeptemberBroadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in September
September 4, 2022

Christine Andreas will bring her cabaret show 'AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found' to The Wick on September 17th at 8pm.