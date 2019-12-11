Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.
Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list)
American Utopia
Betrayal
Fleabag
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Is This A Room
The Lehman Trilogy
Marys Seacole
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Octet
Slave Play
Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list)
Boesman and Lena
Marys Seacole
BLKS
Octet
Much Ado About Nothing
Before the Meeting
Make Believe
Slave Play
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Is This a Room
Alexis Soloski, New York Times (click here for her full list)
Derren Brown's Secret
Get on Your Knees
We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time
Megan Hill in Eddie and Dave
Alyse Alan Louis in Soft Power
Ryan Knowles in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Laura Collins-Hughes, New York Times (click here for her full list)
The Courtroom
The Appointment
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list)
The Lehman Trilogy
The Inheritance
Slave Play
Hadestown
What the Constitution Means to Me
Antigone
The Mother
True West
The Sound Inside
American Utopia
David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter (click here for his full list)
Best of the decade:
Clybourne Park
The Flick
Fun Home
Hamilton
Here Lies Love
The Humans
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
The Piano Lesson
The Scottsboro Boys
The Wolves
Peter Marks, Washington Post (click here for his full list)
Fairview
The Lehman Trilogy
The Who's Tommy
Amadeus
Greater Clements
A Chorus Line
Freestyle Love Supreme
The Willard Suitcases
School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play
What the Constitution Means to Me
Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune (click here for his full list)
Hadestown
Betrayal
The Sound Inside
All My Sons
What the Constitution Means to Me
Ink
Hillary and Clinton
Slave Play
Tootsie
Kiss Me Kate
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Rene Auberjonois Has Died at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rene Auberjonois, a stage and screen actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. According to Varie... (read more)