Signature Theatre's Sondheim Award Gala Honoring Carol Burnett Postponed Until June

Due to the public health crisis of COVID-19, Signature Theatre announced today that the 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award Gala will be postponed from April 6, 2020 until June 29, 2020. The Sondheim Award, established in 2009 in honor of America's most influential musical theater writer and composer, benefits Signature's artistic, education and community programs. This year's gala is slated to honor entertainment legend Carol Burnett.

"We are excited to honor Carol Burnett but feel that it is in the best interest of our guests to move the event to the summer," said Signature Theatre's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "I am deeply grateful to our honoree, our performers and the Gala's Presenting Sponsor The Boeing Company, as well as our fantastic event partners, including The Embassy of Italy, The Italian Cultural Institute, Susan Gage Caterers, John Farr Lighting Design, MJ Valet, JLN Designs, Total Wine & More, and The Four Seasons. Their flexibility and true partnership have made this change both financially and logistically possible. We all look forward to celebrating a true legend with a fantastic event in June."

Signature's Development team is available to answer any questions or concerns; please contact them at 571-527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.





