Signature Theatre's Sondheim Award Gala Honoring Carol Burnett Postponed Until June
Due to the public health crisis of COVID-19, Signature Theatre announced today that the 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award Gala will be postponed from April 6, 2020 until June 29, 2020. The Sondheim Award, established in 2009 in honor of America's most influential musical theater writer and composer, benefits Signature's artistic, education and community programs. This year's gala is slated to honor entertainment legend Carol Burnett.
"We are excited to honor Carol Burnett but feel that it is in the best interest of our guests to move the event to the summer," said Signature Theatre's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "I am deeply grateful to our honoree, our performers and the Gala's Presenting Sponsor The Boeing Company, as well as our fantastic event partners, including The Embassy of Italy, The Italian Cultural Institute, Susan Gage Caterers, John Farr Lighting Design, MJ Valet, JLN Designs, Total Wine & More, and The Four Seasons. Their flexibility and true partnership have made this change both financially and logistically possible. We all look forward to celebrating a true legend with a fantastic event in June."
Signature's Development team is available to answer any questions or concerns; please contact them at 571-527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Suspends Operations In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.... (read more)