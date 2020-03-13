Signature Theatre Cancels Productions and Public Events Through March 22

Signature Theatre has issued a statement regarding the cancellation of shows and events due to the Covid-19 outbreak:

"Dear Signature Community,

We continue to closely monitor updates from the City of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the greater New York theatre community about efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of yesterday, all Signature Theatre productions and public events scheduled for March 12-22 are cancelled, but the Center will continue to be open to the public with adjusted hours. Our administrative offices will remain in full operation with staff working remotely.

In addition to our concern for our community's well-being, we're deeply saddened that both The Hot Wing King and Cambodian Rock Band have had their runs cut short. Katori Hall ended her residency with her soul-stirring and funny play, The Hot Wing King, while Lauren Yee began hers with the rousing, deeply moving Cambodian Rock Band.

Our talented playwrights have shown us in these works the incredible power of love and community even through the most difficult times. For those of you who weren't able to experience these shows, or want to relive them, we share the videos below for a glimpse of their brilliance.

True to our values, we continue to pay our staff, crew and artists during cancelled performances. If you're able, we hope you'll consider making a gift of whatever amount, which will help us to continue to support the artists and crew who made The Hot Wing King and Cambodian Rock Band possible.

During this challenging and unpredictable time, your commitment to and support of Signature is especially meaningful. We look forward to seeing you again at the Center soon.

Please take good care of yourself, your friends and family.

Warmest regards,

Signature Theatre"





