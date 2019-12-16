Sierra Boggess, Joshua Henry, Jessica Vosk & More Will Join Norm Lewis at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Tomorrow night, December 17th, Norm Lewis opens the latest incarnation of his holiday residency, titled NAUGHTY AND NICE, at Feinstein's 54 Below. This is his 5th consecutive year and looks to be a sellout, as always. It's always a highlight of the holiday season and you can expect a lot of new music this year, as they've dug deep to celebrate the 5th year.

BroadwayWorld audiences have been enjoying Norm's curating of this season's 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS videos and music and we asked him if he would reveal his guest list, which often is under wraps (pun intended). Well, he did... and here's the lineup:

Tues., Dec. 17th: Sierra Boggess, Seth Rudetsky, Jack Plotnick

Weds., Dec. 18th: Chris Barron

Thurs., Dec. 19th: Jessica Vosk, Kevin McIntyre

Fri., December 20th: Joshua Henry, Alexis Hightower

Sat., Dec. 21st: Bobby Lewis

Sun., Dec. 22nd: Ryan Vona, Richard Jay-Alexander

Norm also told us that there will be some "unannounced surprises" that his audience will be treated to.

The show is, once again, directed by longtime pal, Richard Jay-Alexander and the same can be said for his Musical Director, Joseph Joubert. They have been together for this annual party for the last five years, as have the swingin' musicians, Perry Cavari and George Farmer. They were also all involved on The NORM LEWIS Christmas Album, which this year is available on vinyl, with a limited pressing of 500 units.

Of special note, on the last night, Norm's director, Richard Jay-Alexander, will, for the first time, join him on stage and Norm told us there was a particular reason for this "pairing" which they will reveal that night. BroadwayWorld will be there, of course, and will fill you in on another spectacular show and run from Broadway favorite, Norm Lewis.





