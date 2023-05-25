Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

Below, check out her final vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Shucking Around', the cast hits the recording studio to make the cast album- available now!

Ashley previously starred in the National Tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. her Off-Broadway credits include: Eve's Song (The Public Theater, directed by Jo Bonney), Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons, directed by Robert O'Hara). Regional: An Act of God (Bucks County Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Dallas Theater Center), Dorothy in The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film: Home Team (Netflix). TV: Recurred on "Insatiable" (Netflix), "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Bull" (CBS), "Chicago PD" (NBC).





Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE

Tony Award nominee Alex Newell, who is now starring in Shucked on Broadway, performed 'Independently Owned,' on NBC's 'The Voice' Season 23 finale last night, Monday, May 22. Check out the video here!

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Watch Brandy Clark give a special performance in celebration of her new album at the Shucked curtain call on Friday, May 19th!

Listen: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops New Album

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Clark, who is nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Annual Tony Awards for Shucked, the new musical comedy she composed alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. Shucked is nominated for nine awards overall at the 2023 ceremony including Best New Musical. 

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated

Alex Newell is already celebrated, motivated and liberated... and this Broadway season they are also nominated. The star of Shucked earned their first Tony nomination for an ovation-inducing performance in the nine-time Tony nominated new musical.


