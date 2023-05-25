Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

Below, check out her final vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Shucking Around', the cast hits the recording studio to make the cast album- available now!

Ashley previously starred in the National Tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. her Off-Broadway credits include: Eve's Song (The Public Theater, directed by Jo Bonney), Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons, directed by Robert O'Hara). Regional: An Act of God (Bucks County Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Dallas Theater Center), Dorothy in The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film: Home Team (Netflix). TV: Recurred on "Insatiable" (Netflix), "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Bull" (CBS), "Chicago PD" (NBC).