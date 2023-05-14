Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

Below, check out her first of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Shucking Around', the show wraps up previews ahead of its big opening night!

Ashley previously starred in the National Tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. her Off-Broadway credits include: Eve's Song (The Public Theater, directed by Jo Bonney), Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons, directed by Robert O'Hara). Regional: An Act of God (Bucks County Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Dallas Theater Center), Dorothy in The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film: Home Team (Netflix). TV: Recurred on "Insatiable" (Netflix), "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Bull" (CBS), "Chicago PD" (NBC).





Placeholder
Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, just released its Original Broadway Cast Recording! In this video, watch as the cast performs the Act 1 finale, 'Corn (Reprise)'.

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

In this episode, Cahoon shares how he spent his childhood as a rodeo clown and at the age of 13,  won best male vocalist on Star Search!  Kevin was  part of the original cast of The Lion King, and while appearing in that show, he went to see  Hedwig and the Angry Inch  and  was determined to someday play the title role.

Today, Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, celebrated today's digital release of the Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording by hauling members of the cast and creative team through Times Square on a tractor/trailer.


