Shubert Organization Launches The Artistic Circle Initiative Supporting BIPOC Theatre Producers

The Shubert Organization has announced the launch of The Artistic Circle, an initiative providing assistance to BIPOC commercial theatre producers who are in the early-to-mid stage of their careers and are currently developing a project.



Producers chosen to participate will receive support from Shubert, which may include:



· Space for readings and workshops

· Roundtables and networking events

· Video and technological expertise

· Access to office space

· Connections to industry contacts and mentors

· Financial assistance





BIPOC producers interested in being considered should send a resumé and short description of their personal philosophy and goals, plus a description of the project, its development history, and plans for the future to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com by April 9, 2021.

For more information, visit their website: https://shubert.nyc/