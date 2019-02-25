Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown Bring THE LAST FIVE YEARS to MUSICAL MONDAYS

Feb. 25, 2019  

Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown Bring THE LAST FIVE YEARS to MUSICAL MONDAYS

Second Stage Theater has announced Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown will perform THE LAST FIVE YEARS as a part of the special concert series, MUSICAL MONDAYS, in celebration of the acclaimed company's 40th anniversary. Jason Robert Brown will also direct the sold-out performance on Monday, March 4th.

"Believe it or not, the first time I heard Shoshana Bean sing was actually when she auditioned for the original production of The Last Five Years in 2001, and what I wrote down that day is still true: 'Oh my God, can this girl sing," says Brown. "Shoshana and I started performing concerts together in 2007 and it has been clear from our very first show that she could make my music soar and dive in ways no other singer can. It was an amazing stroke of luck that Shoshana was available to lead the company of Songs for a New World last summer at City Center, and hearing her bring that score to life only made me ache for more collaborations with her. And so what better way to celebrate Second Stage's 40th anniversary than to bring my beloved collaborator to the stage for an informal concert of the show that first brought me to this glorious theater, featuring the full orchestration and my favorite musicians. I can't wait for March 4th when I can wrap my fingers around this music again and have the best seat in the house as one of the finest singers in the world brings The Last Five Years to life. It only took 18 years!"

Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown Bring THE LAST FIVE YEARS to MUSICAL MONDAYSA series of one-night only concerts of musicals produced by Second Stage Theater, MUSICAL MONDAYS will take place every Monday night through the month of March, kicking off on March 4th with Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The series will continue on March 11th with SATURDAY NIGHT by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Stephen Sondheim; on March 18th with Peter Duchan, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul's DOGFIGHT; and on March 25th with Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's NEXT TO NORMAL.

All concerts will play at 7pm at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd Street).

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th

Scott Alan Returns to Birdland Tonight Ft. Broadway Stars

Scott Alan Returns to Birdland Tonight Ft. Broadway Stars

Photos: First Look at the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!

Photos: First Look at the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!

What's Playing on Broadway: February 25- March 3, 2019

What's Playing on Broadway: February 25- March 3, 2019

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Hamill and More Lead Primary Stages' LITTLE WOMEN
  • Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix, Abby Mueller, Elena Shaddow, Conor Ryan and More Head to Birdland for HARMONY ON BROADWAY
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!
  • Breaking: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, Will Open at the Broadhurst Theatre This May
  • Photo Flash: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE
  • Photo Flash: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Black History Month With BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Project

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE