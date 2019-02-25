Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown Bring THE LAST FIVE YEARS to MUSICAL MONDAYS

Second Stage Theater has announced Shoshana Bean and Jason Robert Brown will perform THE LAST FIVE YEARS as a part of the special concert series, MUSICAL MONDAYS, in celebration of the acclaimed company's 40th anniversary. Jason Robert Brown will also direct the sold-out performance on Monday, March 4th.

"Believe it or not, the first time I heard Shoshana Bean sing was actually when she auditioned for the original production of The Last Five Years in 2001, and what I wrote down that day is still true: 'Oh my God, can this girl sing," says Brown. "Shoshana and I started performing concerts together in 2007 and it has been clear from our very first show that she could make my music soar and dive in ways no other singer can. It was an amazing stroke of luck that Shoshana was available to lead the company of Songs for a New World last summer at City Center, and hearing her bring that score to life only made me ache for more collaborations with her. And so what better way to celebrate Second Stage's 40th anniversary than to bring my beloved collaborator to the stage for an informal concert of the show that first brought me to this glorious theater, featuring the full orchestration and my favorite musicians. I can't wait for March 4th when I can wrap my fingers around this music again and have the best seat in the house as one of the finest singers in the world brings The Last Five Years to life. It only took 18 years!"

A series of one-night only concerts of musicals produced by Second Stage Theater, MUSICAL MONDAYS will take place every Monday night through the month of March, kicking off on March 4th with Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The series will continue on March 11th with SATURDAY NIGHT by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Stephen Sondheim; on March 18th with Peter Duchan, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul's DOGFIGHT; and on March 25th with Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's NEXT TO NORMAL.

All concerts will play at 7pm at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd Street).

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

