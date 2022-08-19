Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle & More to Perform Free Pop-Up Concerts for 'Broadway Forever'

NY Forever and City National Bank, in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation have announced BROADWAY FOREVER, a 4-day series of free pop-up concerts around the city and inspiring mini-documentaries to celebrate arts workers of New York City and their dedication to the industry. The concerts will give free access to Broadway performances throughout the Boroughs in DOT's pedestrian plazas.

The summer concerts - free and open to all New Yorkers - will include performances from 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud). They will run from Tuesday, 8/23 through Friday, 8/26, starting at 3:30pm each day. Each performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.

A series of mini-documentaries starring members of the Broadway community including A Strange Loop actress, and 2022 Tony Award Nominee, L Morgan Lee, and more, will premiere on NY Forever's Instagram (@nyforever) on Monday, 8/22, to over 45,000 followers, and will showcase these workers' talents, contribution to New York City's recovery, and inspiring personal stories about their careers in the arts.

"NY Forever celebrates the contributions of all New Yorkers who make this the most dynamic, diverse and entertaining city in the world. Performing artists work tirelessly to hone and share their craft" says Richard Mumby, founding board member of NY Forever. "We salute them, and we invite all New Yorkers to honor these performers by seeing their shows, concerts and acts. We are grateful for City National's partnership as we bring Broadway into public spaces throughout the boroughs."

NYC's arts workers are the cultural lifeblood of the city. New York's Arts and Culture sector generates $120 billion and half a million jobs for the state - Broadway alone contributes $14.7 billion to the economy of New York City and supports over 96,000 jobs. New York lost 50% of its performing arts jobs during COVID-19, more than any industry. Broadway Forever aims to shine a spotlight on those performers whose work vitally contributes to the soul and economy of our city.

"City National has been a partner to the entertainment industry for seven decades, and we are excited to support NY Forever's free Broadway pop-up concerts around New York City," said Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief marketing, product and digital officer at City National Bank. "As the industry gets back on its feet, these concerts will help inspire the next generation of New York artists and showcase world-class Broadway talent across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens."

In partnership with NYC DOT's NYC Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces, Broadway Forever's summer concerts series is free of charge and open to all New Yorkers. The pop-ups will take place at the following plazas: Cooper Square Place, Diversity Plaza, Quisqueya Plaza, and Albee Square.

"The performing arts brings in over a billion dollars a year into New York City, and as we continue the process of getting this city back up and running, I'm proud to spotlight those who have committed their lives and careers to making the arts come alive day in and day out," says Erich Bergen, Producer and Director of the Broadway Forever campaign.

"Broadway shows don't magically turn on at 8pm - it takes a full day of work to get there. Thanks to New York Forever and City National Bank, I'm proud to give viewers a glimpse behind the curtain - to show you what a life in the performing arts in New York City is really like. It's quite inspiring." In addition to producing and directing this campaign, Bergen currently stars as Billy Flynn in the long running musical CHICAGO on Broadway through September 11.

Concert Schedule

Tuesday, August 23, 3:30pm - Cooper Square Plaza (Lower Manhattan)

SHOSHANA BEAN, Tony Nominee for Mr. Saturday Night will perform

Wednesday, August 24, 3:30pm - Diversity Plaza (Queens)

JELANI REMY, Current star of The Lion King will perform

Thursday, August 25, 3:30pm - Quisqueya Plaza (Upper Manhattan)

ASHLEY DE LA ROSA - from Hamilton, Rent and Mean Girls will perform

Friday, August 26, 3:30pm - Albee Square (Downtown Brooklyn)

MATT DOYLE - Tony Winner for Company will perform