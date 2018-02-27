Shoshana Bean Drops Cover of 'This Is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Broadway fave and former Elphaba, Shoshana Bean, has just dropped her cover of the Oscar-nominated anthem, This Is Me, from the musical The Greatest Showman. All proceeds of the song will go to benefit the LA LGBT Center. You can find the song on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo releases have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK in peak positions including #1. Her 2014 release, Shadows to Light, earned her a Hot Shot debut at #10 on the Billboard Blues charts.

Shoshana's fourth studio album, Spectrum, thrills with a fresh new take on the classic tradition of big band. Inspired largely by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Barbra Streisand, Spectrum promises to be Shoshana's most impressive project to date. Backed by an 18 piece big band with arrangements by Grammy award-nominated arranger Alan Ferber, Bean's powerhouse vocals, for which she has become known, are visceral and heartfelt. She weaves effortlessly through haunting originals, new workings of contemporary hits and beloved classics.

Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and TV shows, amassed millions of YouTube views, and performed with Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.

